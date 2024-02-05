Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PEGY) Shares Lost -$0.2 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56M, closed the recent trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -44.32% during that session. The PEGY stock price is -796.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and -80.0% below the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.77K shares.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Sporting -44.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PEGY stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 50.0%. Year-to-date, Pineapple Energy Inc shares have moved -57.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) have changed -59.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 53720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.