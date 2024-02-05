OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $138.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.91% during that session. The OGI stock price is -123.53% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 42.94% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Sporting -6.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OGI stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares have moved 30.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have changed 27.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.67.