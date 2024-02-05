NuScale Power Corporation. (NYSE:SMR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.86M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The SMR stock price is -255.24% off its 52-week high price of $11.19 and 42.54% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMR stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved -4.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed 9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.