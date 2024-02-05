NuScale Power Corporation. (NYSE:SMR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $241.86M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The SMR stock price is -255.24% off its 52-week high price of $11.19 and 42.54% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.
NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information
Sporting 2.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMR stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved -4.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed 9.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.
NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that NuScale Power Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.18%, compared to -13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.10%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.94 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.44 million and $5.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 334.60% for the current quarter and 50.00% for the next.
SMR Dividends
NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.