Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Falls -7.80%, Causing Bears To Lose

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.72M, closed the recent trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -7.80% during that session. The NG stock price is -189.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.68 and -4.76% below the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.
Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information
Sporting -7.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NG stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 18.37%. Year-to-date, Novagold Resources Inc. shares have moved -38.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) have changed -37.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.
Sponsored
NG Dividends
Novagold Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 02 and April 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 26.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.51% with a share float percentage of 79.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novagold Resources Inc. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.09 million shares worth more than $96.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, FMR, LLC held 7.21% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the holding of over 22.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.68 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.31% shares in the company for having 17.74 million shares of worth $80.01 million while later fund manager owns 8.46 million shares of worth $32.47 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.