Novagold Resources Inc. (NG) Falls -7.80%, Causing Bears To Lose

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $770.72M, closed the recent trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -7.80% during that session. The NG stock price is -189.18% off its 52-week high price of $6.68 and -4.76% below the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.03 million shares.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Sporting -7.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NG stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 18.37%. Year-to-date, Novagold Resources Inc. shares have moved -38.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) have changed -37.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.