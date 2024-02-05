Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) Dropped -9.33% In One Month

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it 0.99% during that session. The NBY stock price is -1537.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.62 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NBY stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 19.6%. Year-to-date, Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -20.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMEX:NBY) have changed -9.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.