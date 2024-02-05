NIO Inc ADR (NIO): What Is Good About Stock?

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 21.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.43B, closed the recent trade at $5.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -3.07% during that session. The NIO stock price is -201.3% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and -1.12% below the 52-week low of $5.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.01 million shares.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting -3.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NIO stock price touched $5.37 or saw a rise of 11.09%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc ADR shares have moved -40.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) have changed -35.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 166.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.34.