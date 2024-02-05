Neximmune Inc (NEXI): What Makes The Stock Good?

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.36M, closed the last trade at $12.60 per share which meant it lost -$2.59 on the day or -17.05% during that session. The NEXI stock price is -127.7% off its 52-week high price of $28.69 and 90.08% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

Sporting -17.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NEXI stock price touched $12.60 or saw a rise of 56.08%. Year-to-date, Neximmune Inc shares have moved 467.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 135.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) have changed 103.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.