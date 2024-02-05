Neximmune Inc (NEXI): What Makes The Stock Good?

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.36M, closed the last trade at $12.60 per share which meant it lost -$2.59 on the day or -17.05% during that session. The NEXI stock price is -127.7% off its 52-week high price of $28.69 and 90.08% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.
Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information
Sporting -17.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NEXI stock price touched $12.60 or saw a rise of 56.08%. Year-to-date, Neximmune Inc shares have moved 467.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 135.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI) have changed 103.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.
Neximmune Inc (NEXI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 83.94% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.76% over the past 5 years.
NEXI Dividends
Neximmune Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 26 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 24.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.12% with a share float percentage of 17.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neximmune Inc having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company.