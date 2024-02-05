Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.13M, closed the recent trade at $1.64 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -679.27% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 34.76% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

Sporting 2.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NAAS stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Naas Technology Inc ADR shares have moved 8.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed 5.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.