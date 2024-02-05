Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.13M, closed the recent trade at $1.64 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The NAAS stock price is -679.27% off its 52-week high price of $12.78 and 34.76% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Sporting 2.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NAAS stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Naas Technology Inc ADR shares have moved 8.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) have changed 5.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.
NAAS Dividends
Naas Technology Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 2.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Naas Technology Inc ADR having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.46 million shares worth more than $7.79 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 2.66% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 74651.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 1.37 million shares of worth $9.16 million while later fund manager owns 9484.0 shares of worth $67620.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.