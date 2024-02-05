Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST) Shares Have Declined -35.53% Year To Date

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 3.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $285.71M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The MVST stock price is -223.33% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 7.78% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 million shares.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MVST stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 12.62%. Year-to-date, Microvast Holdings Inc shares have moved -35.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) have changed -32.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.48.