Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $505.86M, closed the last trade at $3.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The MREO stock price is -6.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.18 and 82.49% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MREO stock price touched $3.94 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have moved 70.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed 64.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.