Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $505.86M, closed the last trade at $3.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.01% during that session. The MREO stock price is -6.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.18 and 82.49% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information
Sporting -1.01% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MREO stock price touched $3.94 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have moved 70.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) have changed 64.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.49.
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 217.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 105.41%, compared to 15.10% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.31% over the past 5 years.
MREO Dividends
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.00% with a share float percentage of 54.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 11.62 million shares worth more than $15.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Rubric Capital Management LP held 17.15% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 7.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.72 million and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla Healthcare Investors and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $1.4 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $0.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.