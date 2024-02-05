Magic Empire Global Ltd Shares Are Up -69.12% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) has a beta value of 3.49 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.79M, closed the recent trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.56% during that session. The MEGL stock price is -600.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.81 and 13.25% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 267.53K shares.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

Sporting 3.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MEGL stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 5.68%. Year-to-date, Magic Empire Global Ltd shares have moved -30.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ:MEGL) have changed -39.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 58660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.