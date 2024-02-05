Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has a beta value of 2.07 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the recent trade at $16.30 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 5.54% during that session. The MGNX stock price is 2.7% off its 52-week high price of $15.86 and 73.68% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 829.44K shares.

Sporting 5.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGNX stock price touched $16.30. Year-to-date, Macrogenics Inc shares have moved 69.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) have changed 62.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.2.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Macrogenics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 226.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 117.95%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -171.40% and 23.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -47.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.88 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.34 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $73.1 million and $24.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -56.40% for the current quarter and -41.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.27% over the past 5 years.

MGNX Dividends

Macrogenics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.64% with a share float percentage of 102.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Macrogenics Inc having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 9.8 million shares worth more than $160.05 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Bellevue Group AG held 15.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.04 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.54 million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 1.88 million shares of worth $30.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $29.42 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.