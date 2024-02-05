Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -8.10% Fall

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 4.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.74M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -8.10% during that session. The LYT stock price is -1177.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.15 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.44 million shares.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Sporting -8.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LYT stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 36.62%. Year-to-date, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd shares have moved -17.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ:LYT) have changed -22.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 23450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.