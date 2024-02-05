Lilium N.V (LILM) Gains 0.16%, Causing Bears To Win

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $452.50M, closed the last trade at $0.86 per share which meant it 0.16% during that session. The LILM stock price is -120.93% off its 52-week high price of $1.90 and 56.98% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.19 million shares.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LILM stock price touched $0.86 or saw a rise of 4.87%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V shares have moved -27.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -18.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.1.