Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 4.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $521.70M, closed the last trade at $2.13 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 7.58% during that session. The LXRX stock price is -77.93% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 56.81% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.80 million shares.

Sporting 7.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LXRX stock price touched $2.13 or saw a rise of 0.93%. Year-to-date, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 39.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) have changed 41.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.14.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -30.65%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.20% and -29.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2,633.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.29 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $28k and $24k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11,650.00% for the current quarter and 22,566.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.05% over the past 5 years.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 29 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.91% with a share float percentage of 82.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 117.55 million shares worth more than $269.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 48.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 20.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.79 million and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 3.7 million shares of worth $8.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.53 million shares of worth $4.35 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.