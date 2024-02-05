Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.42M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.18% during that session. The KTRA stock price is -5941.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.42 million shares.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Sporting -3.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the KTRA stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 28.78%. Year-to-date, Kintara Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -26.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) have changed -11.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.