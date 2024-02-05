Irobot Corp (IRBT) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $362.59M, closed the last trade at $13.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -4.62% during that session. The IRBT stock price is -295.77% off its 52-week high price of $51.49 and 0.69% above the 52-week low of $12.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Sporting -4.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IRBT stock price touched $13.01 or saw a rise of 19.94%. Year-to-date, Irobot Corp shares have moved -66.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) have changed -66.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.