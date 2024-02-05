Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) Drops -1.99%, Marking Lose By Bears

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 5.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.02B, closed the last trade at $7.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The IOVA stock price is -30.51% off its 52-week high price of $10.31 and 59.37% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.75 million shares.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IOVA stock price touched $7.90 or saw a rise of 5.5%. Year-to-date, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc shares have moved -2.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.