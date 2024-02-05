Investors In Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Will Start Making Money Again

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 8.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $199.86M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The CAN stock price is -199.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 15.04% above the 52-week low of $1.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.27 million shares.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CAN stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 24.86%. Year-to-date, Canaan Inc ADR shares have moved -42.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) have changed -34.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.