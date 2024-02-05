Investors In Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Will Start Making Money Again

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the recent trade at $4.67 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -5.47% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -60.39% off its 52-week high price of $7.49 and 62.1% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting -5.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACHR stock price touched $4.67 or saw a rise of 10.54%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc shares have moved -23.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) have changed -17.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.77.