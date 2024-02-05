Investor Trust Slackened After EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Shares Dropped By -$0.16

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.96M, closed the recent trade at $1.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -7.55% during that session. The EVGO stock price is -316.33% off its 52-week high price of $8.16 and 4.08% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Sporting -7.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EVGO stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 23.44%. Year-to-date, EVgo Inc shares have moved -45.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) have changed -37.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.74.