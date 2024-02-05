Investor Trust Slackened After Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: CHEA) Shares Dropped By -$5.12

Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:CHEA) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.28M, closed the last trade at $5.33 per share which meant it lost -$5.12 on the day or -49.00% during that session. The CHEA stock price is -127.95% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and -60.79% below the 52-week low of $8.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 119.00K shares.
Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:CHEA) trade information
Sporting -49.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHEA stock price touched $5.33 or saw a rise of 52.71%. Year-to-date, Chenghe Acquisition Co shares have moved -51.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:CHEA) have changed -51.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8119.999999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.
Chenghe Acquisition Co (CHEA) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -49.76% over the past 6 months.
CHEA Dividends
Chenghe Acquisition Co is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:CHEA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.22% with a share float percentage of 92.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chenghe Acquisition Co having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Trust Capital Management L.P. with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $10.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, First Trust Capital Management L.P. held 8.92% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.63 million and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.61% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $10.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $7.51 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.09% of company’s outstanding stock.