Investor Trust Slackened After Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: CHEA) Shares Dropped By -$5.12

Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:CHEA) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.28M, closed the last trade at $5.33 per share which meant it lost -$5.12 on the day or -49.00% during that session. The CHEA stock price is -127.95% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and -60.79% below the 52-week low of $8.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 119.00K shares.

Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:CHEA) trade information

Sporting -49.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CHEA stock price touched $5.33 or saw a rise of 52.71%. Year-to-date, Chenghe Acquisition Co shares have moved -51.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co (NASDAQ:CHEA) have changed -51.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 8119.999999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.