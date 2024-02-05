Investor Trust Slackened After Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Shares Dropped By -$0.32

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.15 and has seen 3.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $552.15M, closed the last trade at $4.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -6.39% during that session. The APLD stock price is -147.76% off its 52-week high price of $11.62 and 62.9% above the 52-week low of $1.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting -6.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the APLD stock price touched $4.69 or saw a rise of 15.95%. Year-to-date, Applied Digital Corporation shares have moved -30.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed -31.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.