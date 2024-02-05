Investor Confidence Shakens After Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) Share Prices Loss -$0.02

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $331.03M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.66% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -234.12% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and 52.94% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Sporting -2.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QRTEA stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 6.08%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc shares have moved -2.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed 3.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.