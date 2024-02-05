Investor Confidence Shakens After Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) Share Prices Gain $0.04

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) has a beta value of 2.50 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $595.13M, closed the last trade at $6.73 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The CRBU stock price is -27.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.59 and 48.89% above the 52-week low of $3.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Sporting 0.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CRBU stock price touched $6.73 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, Caribou Biosciences Inc shares have moved 17.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) have changed 29.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.97.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caribou Biosciences Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.68%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.90% and 10.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 151.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.61 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.69 million and $3.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.90% for the current quarter and -17.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 16.48% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -10.60%.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.14% with a share float percentage of 96.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caribou Biosciences Inc having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pfm Health Sciences, Lp with over 6.72 million shares worth more than $45.26 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Pfm Health Sciences, Lp held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.95 million and represent 6.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.11% shares in the company for having 4.52 million shares of worth $30.4 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $15.29 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.