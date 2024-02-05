Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Share Prices Gained By $0.05

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.77M, closed the recent trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 9.85% during that session. The SGMO stock price is -581.48% off its 52-week high price of $3.68 and 46.3% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Sporting 9.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SGMO stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 5.26%. Year-to-date, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -0.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have changed 9.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.49.