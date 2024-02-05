Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) Share Prices Dropped By -$0.05

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) has a beta value of 2.29 and has seen 2.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $186.25M, closed the last trade at $1.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The RGTI stock price is -170.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 71.65% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.64 million shares.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Sporting -3.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RGTI stock price touched $1.27 or saw a rise of 9.29%. Year-to-date, Rigetti Computing Inc shares have moved 28.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) have changed 31.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.