Investor Confidence Dwindles After VNET Group Inc ADR. (NASDAQ: VNET) Shares Drop By About -0.18

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) has a beta value of -0.28 and has seen 5.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.83M, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -11.08% during that session. The VNET stock price is -346.98% off its 52-week high price of $6.66 and -9.4% below the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.44 million shares.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Sporting -11.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VNET stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 19.46%. Year-to-date, VNET Group Inc ADR shares have moved -48.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) have changed -44.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.02.