Investor Confidence Dwindles After Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Shares Drop By About -0.51

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) has a beta value of 2.13 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.52M, closed the last trade at $11.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -4.13% during that session. The RVSN stock price is -97.38% off its 52-week high price of $23.37 and 91.47% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 million shares.

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) trade information

Sporting -4.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RVSN stock price touched $11.84 or saw a rise of 49.34%. Year-to-date, Rail Vision Ltd shares have moved 676.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ:RVSN) have changed 996.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 63980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.