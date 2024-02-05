Investor Confidence Dwindles After Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Shares Drop By About -0.79

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the recent trade at $34.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The LPG stock price is -38.74% off its 52-week high price of $48.24 and 52.11% above the 52-week low of $16.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) trade information

Sporting -2.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LPG stock price touched $34.77 or saw a rise of 13.14%. Year-to-date, Dorian LPG Ltd shares have moved -18.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) have changed -23.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.