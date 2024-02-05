Investor Confidence Dwindles After Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Shares Drop By About -0.79

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the recent trade at $34.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -2.22% during that session. The LPG stock price is -38.74% off its 52-week high price of $48.24 and 52.11% above the 52-week low of $16.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.
Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) trade information
Sporting -2.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LPG stock price touched $34.77 or saw a rise of 13.14%. Year-to-date, Dorian LPG Ltd shares have moved -18.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) have changed -23.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.
Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Dorian LPG Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.51%, compared to -10.00% for the industry.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 82.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.
LPG Dividends
Dorian LPG Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.38 at a share yield of 9.71%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 15.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.57% with a share float percentage of 74.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dorian LPG Ltd having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.13 million shares worth more than $131.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.71% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 3.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.84 million and represent 7.90% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 2.29 million shares of worth $65.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $30.2 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.