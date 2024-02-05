Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -42.69%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) has a beta value of 4.71 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.08M, closed the recent trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$2.54 on the day or -42.69% during that session. The INBS stock price is -5434.9% off its 52-week high price of $188.74 and 33.14% above the 52-week low of $2.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information
Sporting -42.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the INBS stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 51.22%. Year-to-date, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares have moved -15.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) have changed -5.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 27640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.45%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 230.40%.
1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.95% over the past 5 years.
INBS Dividends
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.87% with a share float percentage of 3.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 3026.0 shares worth more than $8412.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.13% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 4157.0 shares of worth $11556.0 while later fund manager owns 3507.0 shares of worth $9574.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.