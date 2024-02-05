Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -42.69%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) has a beta value of 4.71 and has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.08M, closed the recent trade at $3.41 per share which meant it lost -$2.54 on the day or -42.69% during that session. The INBS stock price is -5434.9% off its 52-week high price of $188.74 and 33.14% above the 52-week low of $2.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Sporting -42.69% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the INBS stock price touched $3.41 or saw a rise of 51.22%. Year-to-date, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc shares have moved -15.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) have changed -5.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 27640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.