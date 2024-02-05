Iamgold Corp. (IAG): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the recent trade at $2.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The IAG stock price is -39.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 16.74% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.64 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Sporting -3.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IAG stock price touched $2.39 or saw a rise of 7.36%. Year-to-date, Iamgold Corp. shares have moved -5.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) have changed -0.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.