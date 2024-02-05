How Will Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Perform In Months To Come?

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) has a beta value of -0.50 and has seen 7.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.57M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -10.81% during that session. The VLCN stock price is -11011.11% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.75 million shares.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Sporting -10.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VLCN stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 41.67%. Year-to-date, Volcon Inc shares have moved -10.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -26.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) have changed -8.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 17690.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.