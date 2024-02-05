How Will Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.70B, closed the recent trade at $65.19 per share which meant it lost -$2.81 on the day or -4.13% during that session. The SEDG stock price is -430.45% off its 52-week high price of $345.80 and 2.98% above the 52-week low of $63.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.12 million shares.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Sporting -4.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SEDG stock price touched $65.19 or saw a rise of 10.17%. Year-to-date, Solaredge Technologies Inc shares have moved -30.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) have changed -21.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.