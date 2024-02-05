How Will Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Perform In Months To Come?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $15.02 per share which meant it lost -$1.83 on the day or -10.86% during that session. The SGML stock price is -187.48% off its 52-week high price of $43.18 and -7.46% below the 52-week low of $16.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information
Sporting -10.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGML stock price touched $15.02 or saw a rise of 32.49%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved -52.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed -48.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 124.74%, compared to 0.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.17% over the past 5 years.
SGML Dividends
Sigma Lithium Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.55% with a share float percentage of 77.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sigma Lithium Corporation having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nucleo Capital Ltda. with over 2.53 million shares worth more than $101.96 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Nucleo Capital Ltda. held 2.31% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC, with the holding of over 1.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.15 million and represent 1.41% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $23.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.57 million shares of worth $18.56 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.