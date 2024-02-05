How Will Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) Perform In Months To Come?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.64B, closed the recent trade at $15.02 per share which meant it lost -$1.83 on the day or -10.86% during that session. The SGML stock price is -187.48% off its 52-week high price of $43.18 and -7.46% below the 52-week low of $16.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

Sporting -10.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SGML stock price touched $15.02 or saw a rise of 32.49%. Year-to-date, Sigma Lithium Corporation shares have moved -52.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) have changed -48.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.91.