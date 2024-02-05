How Will Rumble Inc (NASDAQ: RUM) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 5.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94B, closed the last trade at $6.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The RUM stock price is -62.81% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 51.81% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.69 million shares.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Sporting -0.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RUM stock price touched $6.91 or saw a rise of 9.08%. Year-to-date, Rumble Inc shares have moved 53.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) have changed 60.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.25.