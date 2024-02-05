How Will Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $647.63M, closed the last trade at $7.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -2.54% during that session. The HUT stock price is -212.5% off its 52-week high price of $22.75 and 16.9% above the 52-week low of $6.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.08 million shares.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Sporting -2.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HUT stock price touched $7.28 or saw a rise of 19.91%. Year-to-date, Hut 8 Corp shares have moved -45.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) have changed -40.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.