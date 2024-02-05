How Is The Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) has a beta value of 3.26 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.85B, closed the recent trade at $49.56 per share which meant it lost -$1.99 on the day or -3.86% during that session. The W stock price is -83.03% off its 52-week high price of $90.71 and 40.46% above the 52-week low of $29.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 million shares.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) trade information

Sporting -3.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the W stock price touched $49.56 or saw a rise of 9.51%. Year-to-date, Wayfair Inc shares have moved -19.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have changed -11.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.77.