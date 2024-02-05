How Is The Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 5.37 and has seen 52.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.05B, closed the last trade at $18.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -2.15% during that session. The MARA stock price is -71.98% off its 52-week high price of $31.30 and 71.81% above the 52-week low of $5.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 73.68 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting -2.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MARA stock price touched $18.20 or saw a rise of 7.75%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc shares have moved -22.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed -22.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.