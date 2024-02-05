How Is Newegg Commerce Inc.(NASDAQ: NEGG) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $262.40M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -12.10% during that session. The NEGG stock price is -227.54% off its 52-week high price of $2.26 and 24.64% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Sporting -12.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NEGG stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 18.82%. Year-to-date, Newegg Commerce Inc shares have moved -45.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) have changed -39.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.