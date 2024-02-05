How Is Intellia Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: NTLA) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18B, closed the recent trade at $24.29 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -3.95% during that session. The NTLA stock price is -95.47% off its 52-week high price of $47.48 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $22.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Sporting -3.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NTLA stock price touched $24.29 or saw a rise of 6.51%. Year-to-date, Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -20.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have changed -17.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.69.