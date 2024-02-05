How Is Intellia Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: NTLA) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18B, closed the recent trade at $24.29 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -3.95% during that session. The NTLA stock price is -95.47% off its 52-week high price of $47.48 and 6.67% above the 52-week low of $22.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information
Sporting -3.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NTLA stock price touched $24.29 or saw a rise of 6.51%. Year-to-date, Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -20.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have changed -17.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.69.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Intellia Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.01%, compared to 15.10% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.79% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 12.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.
NTLA Dividends
Intellia Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.51% with a share float percentage of 92.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intellia Therapeutics Inc having a total of 417 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 9.95 million shares worth more than $314.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 11.24% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 8.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $333.79 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.67% shares in the company for having 6.78 million shares of worth $214.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.62 million shares of worth $107.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.