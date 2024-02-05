Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 10.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.85M, closed the last trade at $0.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.69% during that session. The GGE stock price is -10000.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.03 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.53 million shares.
Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information
Sporting -3.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GGE stock price touched $0.03 or saw a rise of 20.63%. Year-to-date, Green Giant Inc shares have moved -35.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) have changed -25.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.
Green Giant Inc (GGE) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -98.05% over the past 6 months.
GGE Dividends
Green Giant Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Green Giant Inc having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 20468.0 shares worth more than $44212.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.