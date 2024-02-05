How Is Green Giant Inc.(NASDAQ: GGE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 10.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.85M, closed the last trade at $0.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.69% during that session. The GGE stock price is -10000.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.03 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.53 million shares.

Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

Sporting -3.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GGE stock price touched $0.03 or saw a rise of 20.63%. Year-to-date, Green Giant Inc shares have moved -35.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) have changed -25.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.