How Is Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 4.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $669.22M, closed the last trade at $18.83 per share which meant it gained $2.31 on the day or 13.98% during that session. The AAOI stock price is -27.88% off its 52-week high price of $24.08 and 91.5% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.05 million shares.

Sporting 13.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AAOI stock price touched $18.83 or saw a rise of 0.84%. Year-to-date, Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares have moved -2.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have changed 7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 185.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.48%, compared to -8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 96.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.20%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.19 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $61.58 million and $53.03 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and 24.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 51.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.80% with a share float percentage of 56.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Optoelectronics Inc having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 1.27 million shares worth more than $7.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Portolan Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.24 million and represent 3.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $4.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.65 million shares of worth $4.39 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.