Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Shares Lost -$0.01 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 1.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $358.67M, closed the last trade at $2.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The HRTX stock price is -40.59% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 79.08% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 million shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Sporting -0.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HRTX stock price touched $2.39 or saw a rise of 9.13%. Year-to-date, Heron Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 40.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have changed 39.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.89.