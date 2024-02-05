Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.55B, closed the recent trade at $77.00 per share which meant it lost -$4.87 on the day or -5.95% during that session. The CYTK stock price is -43.18% off its 52-week high price of $110.25 and 66.26% above the 52-week low of $25.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Sporting -5.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CYTK stock price touched $77.00 or saw a rise of 8.39%. Year-to-date, Cytokinetics Inc shares have moved -7.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) have changed -12.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.99.