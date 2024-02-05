Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) Shares Are Down -13.10% So Far This Year

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14B, closed the recent trade at $8.36 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The GRFS stock price is -45.33% off its 52-week high price of $12.15 and 24.04% above the 52-week low of $6.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 million shares.

Sporting 2.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GRFS stock price touched $8.36 or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, Grifols SA ADR shares have moved -27.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) have changed -26.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grifols SA ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.12%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -17.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.40%.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.84% with a share float percentage of 48.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grifols SA ADR having a total of 185 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 19.52 million shares worth more than $178.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital World Investors held 7.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 14.19 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.01 million and represent 5.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 13.38 million shares of worth $122.3 million while later fund manager owns 4.36 million shares of worth $39.83 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.