Gevo Inc (GEVO) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) has a beta value of 2.92 and has seen 4.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $193.42M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.97% during that session. The GEVO stock price is -187.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.30 and -1.25% below the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.41 million shares.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Sporting -7.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GEVO stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Gevo Inc shares have moved -30.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) have changed -30.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.