Geron Corp. (GERN) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) has a beta value of 0.54 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the recent trade at $1.89 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The GERN stock price is -97.35% off its 52-week high price of $3.73 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.76 million shares.

Sporting 3.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GERN stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 10.85%. Year-to-date, Geron Corp. shares have moved -10.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) have changed -9.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.61.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Geron Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.41%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $70k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $103k and $21k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -32.00% for the current quarter and 233.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.28% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 7.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.43% with a share float percentage of 69.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Geron Corp. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 46.2 million shares worth more than $86.86 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 8.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 37.16 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.86 million and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 16.93 million shares of worth $31.83 million while later fund manager owns 16.29 million shares of worth $30.63 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.00% of company’s outstanding stock.