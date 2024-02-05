Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 12.87 and has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.93M, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.08% during that session. The GNS stock price is -1948.72% off its 52-week high price of $7.99 and 38.46% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 8.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GNS stock price touched $0.39 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Ltd shares have moved -40.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have changed -28.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.