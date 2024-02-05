Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.56M, closed the last trade at $0.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.84% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -617.14% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 37.14% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.67 million shares.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting -3.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GMDA stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 28.13%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd shares have moved -14.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed -1.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.